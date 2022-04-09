U.S. stocks end mostly lower

U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closing lower, as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.27% to 4,488.28. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34% to 13,711.00.

The market moves came as investors reacted to a changing tone by the Federal Reserve, signaling it will act even more aggressively to fight inflation.

Friday's moves come after the Fed released minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday, which revealed that policymakers plan to reduce their bond holdings by a consensus amount of about $95 billion. The central bank is also considering interest rate hikes of 50 basis points in future meetings.

