Snowman Logistics sets up warehouse in Coimbatore and fulfilment centre in Pune

Snowman Logistics completed the construction of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Coimbatore and the facility has become operational during February 2022 while its SnowServe facility, a fulfilment centre for Amazon India has been set up in Pune.

In its Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) plant, the total capacity of the facility is 4,020 pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 degree centigrade with 8 chambers, 6 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space. The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of quick service restaurants, poultry, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, confectionery & bakery products, seafood, fruits & vegetables, pharma, and other products.

At its Pune (Maharashtra) plant, Amazon will be using this facility for the delivery of FMCG perishables including vegetables, fruits, eggs, frozen food, and groceries in the city. The facility is spread across 12,000 sq. ft. area and has sorting, grading, packing and labeling process lines. It is also equipped with storage for grocery, FMCG and temperature controlled products. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 degree centigrade with 3 no of chambers, 3 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space.

Snowman Logistics' net profit dropped 41.5% to Rs 0.83 crore on a 22% surge in net sales to Rs 73.40 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Snowman Logistics declined 2.76% to Rs 35.20 on BSE. Snowman Logistics is the market leader in integrated temperature-controlled logistics services, catering to the varied cold chain logistical requirements of its clients, on a pan-India basis.

