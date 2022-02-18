Volumes soar at Ambuja Cements Ltd counter

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 97.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.81 lakh shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2022.

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 97.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.95% to Rs.338.40. Volumes stood at 14.4 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.95% to Rs.235.30. Volumes stood at 52829 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57586 shares. The stock slipped 1.90% to Rs.1,560.85. Volumes stood at 67695 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,816.55. Volumes stood at 7.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 12.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.65% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

