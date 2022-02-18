S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 19.85% to Rs 219.1 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 108. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35263 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd lost 8.66% to Rs 68. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33054 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd slipped 6.46% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16008 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd dropped 5.93% to Rs 279.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32633 shares in the past one month.

