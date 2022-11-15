Sobha consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 667.30 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 69.57% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 667.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 779.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.667.30779.9013.8222.9552.30100.6034.4083.6019.2063.10

