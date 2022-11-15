JUST IN
Sobha consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 667.30 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 69.57% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 667.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 779.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales667.30779.90 -14 OPM %13.8222.95 -PBDT52.30100.60 -48 PBT34.4083.60 -59 NP19.2063.10 -70

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

