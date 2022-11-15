Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.06% to Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 77.19% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 63.06% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.318.96 -63 OPM %22.6614.40 -PBDT0.470.99 -53 PBT0.160.72 -78 NP0.130.57 -77
