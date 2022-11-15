Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.06% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 77.19% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 63.06% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.318.9622.6614.400.470.990.160.720.130.57

