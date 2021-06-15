Sobha gains on unveiling Sobha Town Park in Bengaluru

Sobha rose 1.41% to Rs 507.80 after the realty developer introduced Sobha Town Park at Yadavanahalli in Bengaluru.

Sobha Town Park is an integrated township located in Yadavanahalli, a promising location in South Bengaluru. Sobha Town Park is a luxury residential township in Bengaluru, themed on the architectural of New York.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha said, "With Sobha Town Park, we have re-imagined the architectural brilliance of New York through iconic residential towers, a glitzy shopping mall and top-of-the-line amenities."

Sobha's consolidated net profit tanked 70.5% to Rs 21.60 crore on a 22.5% decline in net sales to Rs 684.40 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Sobha is a real estate player primarily focused on residential and contractual projects.

