Real Estate shares spurt

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 27.46 points or 0.98% at 2831.52 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 1.64%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.61%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.55%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.28%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.95%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.87%), DLF Ltd (up 0.85%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.75%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 262.04 or 0.5% at 52813.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.15 points or 0.46% at 15885.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166 points or 0.66% at 25241.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.56 points or 0.34% at 7905.54.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

