J B Chemical rises after Q4 PAT jumps 101% YoY

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gained 1.02% to Rs 1,561.80 after the company posted a 100.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.61 crore on 19.1% rise in net sales to Rs 528.46 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax jumped 97% to Rs 132 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 67 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) increased by 35% to Rs 124 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 92 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin for Q4 FY21 increased to 23% from 21% in Q4 FY20.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21), the company recorded revenue of Rs 2,043 crore as compared to Rs 1775 crore, registering growth of 15% over the previous financial year ended 31 March 2020 (FY20). EBITDA increased 48% year on year to Rs 560 crore in FY21 as compared to Rs 378 crore FY20. Profit after Tax was higher by 65% at Rs 449 crore in FY21 compared to Rs 272 crore in FY20.

Commenting on financial results, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and wholetime director of the company said, "Our financial performance for FY21 has been encouraging in one of the most challenging periods in recent history. We are pleased with the strength showcased by all our business units - with the India business continuing to record market-beating growth for the year - backed by a new consolidated go-to-market strategy with therapy diversification plans and strong transformation levers to sustain growth. Our international formulations business has performed well and shows great promise with a focused growth strategy for our key markets, aided by new launches. Overall, our plans of strengthening R&D capabilities to support our medium to long-term growth opportunities and various cost efficiency initiatives instituted over the last year places us well to enhance value for all our key stakeholders."

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the hypertension segment. Besides its strong India presence, which accounts for majority of its revenue, its other two home markets are Russia and South Africa. Besides supplying branded generic formulations to several countries, it is also a leader in the manufacturing of medicated lozenges. The company ranks among the top 5 manufacturers globally in medicated and herbal lozenges.

