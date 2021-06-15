Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 43.28 points or 0.86% at 5096.06 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (up 9.99%), Future Retail Ltd (up 9.99%),Future Enterprises Ltd (up 4.99%),Future Enterprises-DVR (up 4.96%),Filatex India Ltd (up 4.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.23%), Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (up 4.02%), Igarashi Motors India Ltd (up 3.67%), Banco Products (India) Ltd (up 3.62%), and Atul Auto Ltd (up 3.18%).

On the other hand, Zee Learn Ltd (down 4.5%), IFB Industries Ltd (down 2.96%), and Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.9%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 262.04 or 0.5% at 52813.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.15 points or 0.46% at 15885.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166 points or 0.66% at 25241.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.56 points or 0.34% at 7905.54.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

