Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2020 quarter
NTPC signs MoU with NIIF to explore investment opportunities in energy infrastructure
Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GMR Energy's stake sale of GMR Kamalanga Energy to JSW Energy put on hold
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.20 -100 OPM %0-22.50 -PBDT-0.01-0.22 95 PBT-0.01-0.22 95 NP-0.01-0.22 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU