Bella Casa Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.77% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net loss of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.77% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.4138.71-21.1612.79-1.273.99-1.543.76-1.562.76

