Bella Casa Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.77% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net loss of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.77% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.4138.71 -94 OPM %-21.1612.79 -PBDT-1.273.99 PL PBT-1.543.76 PL NP-1.562.76 PL

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 08:55 IST

