Som Distilleries & Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.65% to Rs 26.75 crore

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.65% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.75138.21 -81 OPM %-36.2616.66 -PBDT-12.2620.94 PL PBT-13.4519.85 PL NP-15.8012.85 PL

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 08:55 IST

