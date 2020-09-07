Som Distilleries & Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.65% to Rs 26.75 crore

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.65% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.75138.21-36.2616.66-12.2620.94-13.4519.85-15.8012.85

