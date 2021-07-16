Sona Comstar and Isreal's IRP join hands for 'iEV Powertrain Project'

-
India's Sona Comstar, a premier global automotive component manufacturer, and Israel's IRP Nexus Group (IRP), a leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, have come together with iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) in a unique joint development project that will invent a new powertrain, manufacture it and market it globally.
Inspired by the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' philosophy, iCreate has initiated this 'iEV Powertrain Project' with the objective of Indian companies creating and owning futuristic technology, going beyond merely licensing and manufacturing. The project entails Sona Comstar and IRP collaborating to conceive, design, prototype, and manufacture high efficiency, low-cost, magnet-less powertrain (motor + controller) for electric two- and three-wheelers for the global market.
Under the agreement, IRP will license its technology to Sona Comstar for manufacturing of the system exclusively in India, expecting to start mass production in 2023.
This project is about creating an innovative motor-plus-controller combination that does not use rare earth elements like neodymium, besides offering high efficiency and low cost to manufacturers of electric two- and three-wheelers.
While there are several motor manufacturers in India, they still need to import the magnets. Also, the fastgrowing global EV market is looking to diversify supply chains and mitigate risk stemming from dependency on limited and unreliable sources.
