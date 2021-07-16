TCS wins two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

-
Tata Consultancy Services has won two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards - Azure Intelligent Cloud in France and Dynamics 365 Field Service in the US, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and providing outstanding solutions and services based on Microsoft technology.
TCS received a total of six Microsoft accolades - up from two in 2020.
In addition to winning the two awards, TCS was a finalist in the categories of Global Services Integrator Partner of the Year, Global Services Integrator Digital Transformation Partner of the Year, US Retail and Consumer Goods Partner of the Year and Canada Tech Intensity Impact Award.
