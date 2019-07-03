Sparkling (India) Finshares enters into business development agreement with Y Screens

Sparkling (India) Finshares has entered into an Business Development Agreement on 03 July, 2019 with Y Screens Entertainment (India) viz., Agreement which will be in force for a period of 3 years.

This enables the company in obtaining the new business opportunities and client base in different industries areas across PAN India.

Y Screens is an entertainment company with an ideology to develop social infrastructure and create an ecosystem by bringing entertainment, education, e-government services, and entrepreneurship at one place in the form of 'Miniplexes' in every mandal across country. The company plans to build 240 miniplexes in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the upcoming years.

