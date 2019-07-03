JUST IN
Board of HDFC to consider issue of NCDs aggregating Rs 45000 cr

At meeting scheduled on 02 August 2019

The Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation in a meeting scheduled to be held on 02 August 2019 will consider issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under a Shelf Disclosure Document, aggregating Rs. 45,000 crore on a private placement basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Corporation at the 42nd Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 15:41 IST

