Gail (India) commissions Gorakhpur Natural Gas Pipeline Project

Gail (India) has successfully commissioned 165 km Gorakhpur spur line section under Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Natural Gas Pipeline Project, bringing Gorakhpur into the ranks of locations in India covered by natural gas infrastructure. This marks the completion of the entire 750 km long trunk pipeline section-l of PMUG constituting 30% of the initially sanctioned project route.

GAIL's infrastructure at Gorakhpur is in readiness to commence gas supplies to the upcoming fertilizer plant and the city gas project in the city.

The revised project contours spans over 3,400 kms to serve Eastern and North-East States. The 730 km Barauni to Guwahati section is further planned to feed the upcoming North Eastern Gas Grid 'lndradhanush'. The PMUG project is projected to boost clean energy led development and growth across industries Fertilizer, Power, Refineries, Steel etc., and also fuel cleaner CNG based transportation as well as provide convenient access to PNG for households and commercial establishments.

