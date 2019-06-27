SpiceJet connects Mumbai Hong Kong with a daily non stop flight

SpiceJet announced the launch of a daily non stop flight connecting India's financial capital Mumbai with Hong Kong.

SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier to connect Mumbai with Hong Kong with a daily non stop flight effective 31 July, 2019.

One of the top tourist destinations in the world, Hong Kong is also connected to Delhi with a daily non stop flight by SpiceJet. Spice Jet will deploy its 168 seater Boeing 737 800 aircraft on the sector.

