SpiceJet connects Mumbai Hong Kong with a daily non stop flight

SpiceJet announced the launch of a daily non stop flight connecting India's financial capital Mumbai with Hong Kong.
SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier to connect Mumbai with Hong Kong with a daily non stop flight effective 31 July, 2019.
One of the top tourist destinations in the world, Hong Kong is also connected to Delhi with a daily non stop flight by SpiceJet. Spice Jet will deploy its 168 seater Boeing 737 800 aircraft on the sector.
