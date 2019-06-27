Electrosteel Castings disputes possession of its land by ARC

-
ALSO READ
Spentex Industries intimates of assignment of debts to ARCIL by lenders
Electrosteel Castings standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the March 2019 quarter
Electrosteel Castings standalone net profit rises 38.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Velan Hotels update on OTS offer to ARC
Iconic 'Palais Royale' to be re-auctioned at slashed rate
-
Electrosteel Castings has received a Notice dated 19 June 2019 issued by UV Asset Reconstruction Co. for taking the symbolic possession of land situated at Elavur under Section 13(4) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with Rule 8 and 9 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.
The Company has disputed their action and is contemplating further legal actions in this regard.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU