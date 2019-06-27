JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Seshasayee Paper & Boards to undertake mill development plant

Capital Market 

Plans to invest Rs 315 crore for upgradation and modernisation of its unit Erode

Seshasayee Paper & Boards announced that the company proposes to undertake Mill Development Plan - MDP-lll at an estimated cost of Rs 315 crore at its Unit : Erode.

The Project envisages :

- Up-gradation and modernisation of the Paper Machines to increase the Capacity from 1 32 000 tonnes per annum to 1 65 000 tonnes per annum.

- Up-gradation and Modernisation of the RDH Pulp Mill to increase the Capacity to 1 54 000 tonnes per annum.

- Up-gradation of the Recovery Island and Augmentation of Waste Water Treatment Plant.

- The Project will be taken up in convenient phases and implemented between 9 months and 21 months.

The work on the Project will commence in Q2 of Financial Year 2019-20. Funding of this project will be through Internal accruals and Long Term Loans, which will be decided in the ensuing Board Meeting scheduled on 27 July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU