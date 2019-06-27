Seshasayee Paper & Boards to undertake mill development plant

-
Plans to invest Rs 315 crore for upgradation and modernisation of its unit ErodeSeshasayee Paper & Boards announced that the company proposes to undertake Mill Development Plan - MDP-lll at an estimated cost of Rs 315 crore at its Unit : Erode.
The Project envisages :
- Up-gradation and modernisation of the Paper Machines to increase the Capacity from 1 32 000 tonnes per annum to 1 65 000 tonnes per annum.
- Up-gradation and Modernisation of the RDH Pulp Mill to increase the Capacity to 1 54 000 tonnes per annum.
- Up-gradation of the Recovery Island and Augmentation of Waste Water Treatment Plant.
- The Project will be taken up in convenient phases and implemented between 9 months and 21 months.
The work on the Project will commence in Q2 of Financial Year 2019-20. Funding of this project will be through Internal accruals and Long Term Loans, which will be decided in the ensuing Board Meeting scheduled on 27 July 2019.
