Seshasayee Paper & Boards to undertake mill development plant

Plans to invest Rs 315 crore for upgradation and modernisation of its unit Erode

announced that the company proposes to undertake - MDP-lll at an estimated cost of Rs 315 crore at its Unit : Erode.

The Project envisages :

- Up-gradation and modernisation of the Paper Machines to increase the Capacity from 1 32 000 tonnes per annum to 1 65 000 tonnes per annum.

- Up-gradation and Modernisation of the to increase the Capacity to 1 54 000 tonnes per annum.

- Up-gradation of the and Augmentation of

- The Project will be taken up in convenient phases and implemented between 9 months and 21 months.

The work on the Project will commence in Q2 of Financial Year 2019-20. Funding of this project will be through Internal accruals and Long Term Loans, which will be decided in the ensuing Board Meeting scheduled on 27 July 2019.

