SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 162.33 croreNet loss of SPV Global Trading reported to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 162.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales162.33126.90 28 OPM %-16.603.72 -PBDT-29.1220.25 PL PBT-30.8118.55 PL NP-14.424.18 PL
