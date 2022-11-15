Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 49.85 croreNet Loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.8541.70 20 OPM %-33.467.87 -PBDT-12.75-1.05 -1114 PBT-13.38-1.50 -792 NP-13.96-3.39 -312
