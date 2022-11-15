Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 14.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 344.22 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 14.61% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 344.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

