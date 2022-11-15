Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 14.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Australia Market gains on commodities strength
-
Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 344.22 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 14.61% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 344.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales344.22271.16 27 OPM %9.8611.88 -PBDT36.2232.78 10 PBT31.2828.07 11 NP23.6920.67 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU