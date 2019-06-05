Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 196.94 croreNet loss of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo reported to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 196.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.20% to Rs 20.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 702.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 555.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales196.94181.22 9 702.14555.47 26 OPM %10.326.14 -13.237.87 - PBDT17.1210.45 64 84.5740.20 110 PBT5.275.38 -2 39.6521.54 84 NP-7.3425.08 PL 20.4336.61 -44
