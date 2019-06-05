Naga Dhunseri Group reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.54% to Rs 4.82 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.54% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.02% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.14% to Rs 27.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.8229.28 -84 27.6079.17 -65 OPM %6.020.38 -7.3918.63 - PBDT0.400.19 111 2.5315.39 -84 PBT0.320.14 129 2.2115.21 -85 NP0.22-0.04 LP 2.0612.13 -83
