Atcom Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Atcom Technologies reported to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.03 -100 OPM %0-800.00 -0-333.33 - PBDT22.060.03 73433 22.540.08 28075 PBT22.01-0.02 LP 22.33-0.12 LP NP22.01-0.02 LP 22.33-0.12 LP

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:58 IST

