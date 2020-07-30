JUST IN
SRF expects integrated facility for PTFE to be completed by end November

Project delayed on account of COVID-19 pandemic

SRF announced that the project for integrated facility for development of PTFE at an estimated cost of Rs. 424 crore approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05 August 2019 is likely to be delayed by one year due to adverse changes in global economic scenario resulting from COVID 19 pandemic. The expected time for completion of this project is 30 November, 2022.

