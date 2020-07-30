Board of Inox Leisure to consider proposal for raising funds

At meetingheld on 05 August 2020

The Board of Inox Leisure will meet on 05 August 2020 to consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of securities either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement (including but not limited through a qualified institutional placement) in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law.

