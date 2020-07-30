JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GSK Pharma slips after weak Q1 performance
Business Standard

Board of Inox Leisure to consider proposal for raising funds

Capital Market 

At meetingheld on 05 August 2020

The Board of Inox Leisure will meet on 05 August 2020 to consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of securities either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement (including but not limited through a qualified institutional placement) in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU