SSWL gains after turnaround Q4 results

Steel Strips Wheels rose 2.24% to Rs 810 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 44.55 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 5.24 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations increased by 80.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 699.87 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 54.09 crore in the fourth quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the same period last year.
SSWL reported 110% increase in net profit to Rs 49.25 crore on 11.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1749.41 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
