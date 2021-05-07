National Aluminium Company Ltd jumps around 8%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.05, up 8.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.2% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.05, up 8.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 22.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095, up 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 511.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 355.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 74.15, up 7.39% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 161.2% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 26.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

