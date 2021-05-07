Tata Steel Ltd in demand

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171.7, up 6.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 329.35% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 215.46% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171.7, up 6.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 27.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095, up 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 362.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1177.5, up 6.25% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 329.35% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 215.46% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)