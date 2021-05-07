ITC Ltd soars 1.6%

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 206, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.67% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 206, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 3.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34048.5, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.8, up 1.42% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.67% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

