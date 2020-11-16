Stampede Capital shifts registered address

-
ALSO READ
Automobile shops, AC shops can remain open: Telangana govt
Five deaths, 38 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana
41 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; Discharged crosses 1k mark
Telangana: Agri experts suggest cultivation of paddy in 60-65 lakh acres per year
Telangana CM to hold meet on Wednesday on COVID-19 situation
-
Within TelanganaStampede Capital has approved the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within local limit from 'Royal Pavilian Apartment, House. No. 6 - 3 - 787, Block - A, Flat No. 1003, Ameerpet - 500016, Hyderabad, Telangana, India'. To '402 to 404, 4th, Floor, Saptagiri Towers, Begumpet, above Pantaloons, Hyderabad-500016, Telangana, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU