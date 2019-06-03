JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apollo Micro Systems' MD receives 'Best Entrepreneur Award'
Business Standard

Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 0.360.48 -25 OPM %58.3314.29 -55.5639.58 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.110.11 0 PBT0.030.01 200 0.110.11 0 NP0.020.01 100 0.080.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU