Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 0.360.48 -25 OPM %58.3314.29 -55.5639.58 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.110.11 0 PBT0.030.01 200 0.110.11 0 NP0.020.01 100 0.080.08 0
