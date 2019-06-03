Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 84.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 37.76 crore

Net profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 84.74% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.14% to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 138.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

