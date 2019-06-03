Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 84.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 37.76 croreNet profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 84.74% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.14% to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 138.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.7636.56 3 138.43127.34 9 OPM %2.896.21 -4.540.30 - PBDT1.9311.35 -83 7.819.72 -20 PBT1.8111.27 -84 7.359.40 -22 NP1.308.52 -85 5.427.24 -25
