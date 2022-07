Star Health partners with Common Services Center under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

To increase health insurance penetration in rural India

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. and Common Services Centers (CSC), under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, have partnered to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products, specially designed to meet the needs of rural customers, across tier-II, tier-III cities and rural markets pan India.

The CSCs will provide a host of special features to the rural customers, including a large bouquet of eservices though a single delivery platform, localized help-desk support, and sustainability of VLEs through a maximum commission sharing model of operation.

This tie-up is a step towards increasing health insurance penetration in rural India.

