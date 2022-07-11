Star Health partners with Common Services Center under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

-
-
To increase health insurance penetration in rural IndiaStar Health and Allied Insurance Co. and Common Services Centers (CSC), under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, have partnered to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products, specially designed to meet the needs of rural customers, across tier-II, tier-III cities and rural markets pan India.
The CSCs will provide a host of special features to the rural customers, including a large bouquet of eservices though a single delivery platform, localized help-desk support, and sustainability of VLEs through a maximum commission sharing model of operation.
This tie-up is a step towards increasing health insurance penetration in rural India.
