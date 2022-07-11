L&T Construction wins orders under its buildings and factories biz

-
L&T Construction has secured significant contracts under its buildings and factories segment. As per the company's project classification, the value of the contracts ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The orders have been secured from renowned Data Center Service providers to construct Data Centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.
The orders have been secured from renowned Data Center Service providers to construct Data Centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines. The scope involves Design, Build, Supply, Installation, T&C works for the Data Center and allied buildings including fit outs. The scope also includes systems such as the HVAC, elevators, Electrical, Fire Fighting Systems, Public Health Engineering, Networking &. Security Systems, Building Management System. Site Development, Road, Boundary wall, Landscaping, etc. will be carried out too. This order marks an important milestone in L&T's venture to spearhead the design and build of Data Centers in India.
The company has also secured a repeat order from a prestigious client to construct commercial office space of an approximate built-up area of 1 million Sq. ft at Hyderabad.
Further, the Business has secured an order for the Engineering, Procurement&. Construction of the 'Statue of Oneness' - The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh from the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. The Statue will be bronze cladded and will be placed on a lotus petal base made of stone, which will be placed over a RCC pedestal. The sole height of statue from base i.e., from the paduka till the apex will be 108 feet. The project is scheduled to be completed in 15 months.
