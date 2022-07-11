Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life launches Oxemia for Anemia in patients suffering from CKD
Zydus publishes Phase 3 trial results of Desidustat in the American Journal of Nephrology
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations in India
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.49%, up for five straight sessions
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel
-
Used in management of type 2 diabetesZydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 12.5 mg/500 mg, and 12.5 mg/1000 mg (US RLD: Synjardy).
Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets are used with proper diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. They are also used to lower the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU