Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Used in management of type 2 diabetes

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 12.5 mg/500 mg, and 12.5 mg/1000 mg (US RLD: Synjardy).

Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets are used with proper diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. They are also used to lower the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)