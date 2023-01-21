State Bank of India receives positive ratings action from Moody's

State Bank of India announced that that Moody's Investor Service has affirmed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI).

Moody's has upgraded SBI's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Additional Tier 1 securities (AT1) program rating to ba1 and (P)B1 from ba2 and (P)B2, respectively. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)