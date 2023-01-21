JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

State Bank of India to acquire balance stake in Commercial Indo Bank LLC, Moscow

Board of JTL Industries approves allotment of convertible warrants
Business Standard

State Bank of India receives positive ratings action from Moody's

Capital Market 

State Bank of India announced that that Moody's Investor Service has affirmed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI).

Moody's has upgraded SBI's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Additional Tier 1 securities (AT1) program rating to ba1 and (P)B1 from ba2 and (P)B2, respectively. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 10:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU