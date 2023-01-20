Gujarat Alkalies bags Indian patent for an environment friendly process technology

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals announced that a patent has been granted to the patentee viz. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals for an invention entitled "AN IMPROVED PROCESS FOR MANUFACTURING COLD WATER SOLUBLE HYDROXY PROPYL METHYL CELLULOSE" by the Controller of Patent, the Patent Office, Government of India, having a Patent No.418488.

It is an environment friendly process technology developed by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals.

It is used as one of the raw material product for the company's manufacturing process. The major utilization of this product is in pharma sector, food industry, paint industry etc. It will be helpful for value addition in the company's product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)