JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rail Vikas Nigam forms two JVs - Bengaluru MMLP and Chennai MMLP
Business Standard

Gujarat Alkalies bags Indian patent for an environment friendly process technology

Capital Market 

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals announced that a patent has been granted to the patentee viz. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals for an invention entitled "AN IMPROVED PROCESS FOR MANUFACTURING COLD WATER SOLUBLE HYDROXY PROPYL METHYL CELLULOSE" by the Controller of Patent, the Patent Office, Government of India, having a Patent No.418488.

It is an environment friendly process technology developed by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals.

It is used as one of the raw material product for the company's manufacturing process. The major utilization of this product is in pharma sector, food industry, paint industry etc. It will be helpful for value addition in the company's product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU