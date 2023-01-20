Board of Blue Dart Express approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 20 January 2023

The Board of Blue Dart Express at its meeting held on 20 January 2023 has accepted the resignation of Aneel Gambhir, Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 18 January 2023. Further, the Board has appointed V.N.Iyer as Acting Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)