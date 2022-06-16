Stelis Biopharma receives EU-GMP certification for two of its manufacturing facilities

-
ALSO READ
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Windlas Biotech soars on zero observations at Dehradun unit; bags GMP certificate from SAHPRA
Strides Pharma arm's two biologics facilities get EU cGMP accreditation
Jubilant Ingrevia jumps on commissioning new Diketene derivatives facility
Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Mesalamine capsules
-
Stelis' flagship facility (Unit 2, Bengaluru, India) is an integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing setup that leverages microbial and mammalian platforms for developing and commercializing biologics and biosimilars in multiple fill-finish formats, including cartridges, devices, pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilized vials.
The facility has the most modern equipment setup, including the use of industry leading technologies like single-use bags and isolator-based manufacturing, offering significant operational flexibility.
Stelis's small-scale cGMP manufacturing facility (Unit 1, Bengaluru, India) is designed to support smallscale commercial and cGMP clinical trial material generation and initial technology transfer activities across multiple modalities. The facility is equipped with high-throughput instrumentation that offers different analytical developmental and characterization services for a wide range of biopharmaceutical products conforming to global regulatory standards throughout their lifecycle.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU