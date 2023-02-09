Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
White Hall Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 75.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.10 60 OPM %193.7560.00 -PBDT0.300.06 400 PBT0.300.06 400 NP0.230.05 360
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU