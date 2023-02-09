Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.17 135 OPM %75.00-94.12 -PBDT0.540.09 500 PBT0.510.05 920 NP0.380.07 443
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU