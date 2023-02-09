JUST IN
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.17 135 OPM %75.00-94.12 -PBDT0.540.09 500 PBT0.510.05 920 NP0.380.07 443

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:34 IST

