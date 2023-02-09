Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.400.1775.00-94.120.540.090.510.050.380.07

