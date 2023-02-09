Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.100.0740.0028.570.040.020.040.020.040.01

