Sterling & Wilson Solar secures order worth USD 127.5 mn in Egypt

Sterling & Wilson Solar has signed an order worth USD 127.5 million (Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt.
The order has been received from Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q1 2022.
Sterling and Wilson Solar has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.
