Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as CEO and MD

With effect from 01 July 2021

Tata Motors announced that Marc Llistosella has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective 1 July 2021.

Guenter Butschek has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. He has kindly accepted the request of the Board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO till 30 June 2021.

