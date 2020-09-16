Sterlite Technologies partners with Bharti Airtel

Sterlite Technologies announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build a modern optical fibre network for Airtel across 10 telecom circles.

This modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberized, future-ready network, will also form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

Sterlite Technologies has been a long term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space and in this project, Sterlite Technologies will closely work with Airtel to design and build a network that will shape the future of connected India.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 September 2020. Shares of Sterlite Technologies rose 1.55% to settle at Rs 157.30 yesterday.

Sterlite Technologies is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

