Tips Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd and Compuage Infocom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2020.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd and Compuage Infocom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd tumbled 13.12% to Rs 258.85 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8393 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd crashed 8.11% to Rs 17. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17609 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 6.44% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1607 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd plummeted 5.87% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4154 shares in the past one month.

Compuage Infocom Ltd dropped 5.62% to Rs 12.76. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41589 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)